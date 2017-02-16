'Cake' can't see Rossies staying up 16 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Shane Curran as goalkeeper for St Brigids.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Former Roscommon goalkeeper Shane ‘Cake’ Curran feels that the current county side are “a Division 2 team at best”.

Kevin McStay’s charges face an uphill battle to preserve their top tier status in the Allianz League after losing their opening two games to Tyrone and Donegal, respectively, and their former shot-stopper believes a good summer is now imperative for the team.

“If we could stay in Division 1 I would see it as a huge achievement,” Curran is quoted saying in today’s Irish Daily Star. “We have four games away and three at home, so that’s not going to help things.

“We haven’t had a competitive championship in a long numbers of years. We haven’t beat Mayo or Galway in championship since 2001, so that has to be kind of a starting point.

“One of those teams will have to be beaten to win a Connacht championship, and whether it’s too far for this squad at the moment, that remains to be seen.”

He added: “I think we are a Division 2 team at best at the moment. And we encourage the players that are coming from the underage ranks in, and give them the experience of playing at that level.”