Hegarty in midst of hectic schedule 16 February 2017





Tipperary's Cathal Barrett and Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tipperary's Cathal Barrett and Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Limerick GAA star Gearoid Hegarty is in the middle of a hectic schedule at the moment.

Hegarty lined out for UL in their defeat to IT Carlow on Wednesday afternoon, while he will be in action for the college’s football team as they take on UCD in the Sigerson Cup semi-final on Friday.

Should they be victorious, they will play the final on Saturday afternoon in the Connacht GAA centre.

On Sunday, Hegarty is expected to line out with the Limerick senior hurlers as they take on Kerry in the Allianz NHL Division 1B clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

The 22-year-old is vice-captain of the senior hurlers and an integral part of the county side.

