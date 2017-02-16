Banty still gets 'excited' 16 February 2017





Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney admits that he gets as much of a thrill managing a team now as he did when he first started.

McEnaney was delighted with his players’ attitude as they fought back to beat Leitrim in the Allianz NFL Division Four campaign.

The Monaghan native told the Leitrim Observer that he still enjoys patrolling the line these days as much as he did in the past.

“I started managing 12 years ago last Sunday with Monaghan in Division Four against Carlow in Clontibret and I remember it as well as today. I managed against Leitrim in Cloone and I am excited as I was 12 years ago,” said Banty.

“I absolutely love being along this line with a group of players that are backing me to the hilt on the pitch and off the pitch. It’s only a national league game but that’s how passionate I am about football.”

