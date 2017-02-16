Down legacy 'becoming a laughing stock' - Hughes 16 February 2017





Happier days for Down supporters as they look forward to the 2010 All Ireland SFC Final Happier days for Down supporters as they look forward to the 2010 All Ireland SFC Final

Former Down footballer Danny Hughes says the county’s supporters “are fed up” with the string of losses the team has suffered.

After a winless 2016 campaign, the Mourne men have thus far lost their opening two games in Division Two this season, with the most recent defeat coming against Clare last Sunday in Ennis.

Speaking on Newstalk Radio’s ‘Off The Ball’ programme yesterday evening, Hughes stated that the time for excuses is over.

"The convention last year, there was a lovely couple of quips coming out of it like 'it's always darkest before the dawn'. That was one of them," he stated.

"This year it's 'a rising tide lifts all boats'. So what they're doing is, before the meeting, they're Googling motivational quips and they're using these things as brilliant things to put out into the media. Absolutely fantastic sayings but a complete load of horsesh*t and excuse my language but that's the reality. People are fed up with it.

"Everybody has so much respect for what the '90s team's done and what the '60s team done and stuff like that. But slowly our legacy as a county is becoming a laughing stock.

"You can make an argument that we've - and I don't want to be disrespectful to Antrim - but we're sitting round about that type of level... Division 3, Division 4 type stuff. That's where we are."