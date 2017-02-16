Guckian: we're not far off 16 February 2017





Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian is adamant that his charges are not far off the top teams in Division Four.

The Connacht side looked well on their way to causing an upset against Wexford last weekend, but a late flourish by the Model County earned them the two points.

Next Sunday week, Leitrim will take on another of the favourites for the Division Four title in the form of Westmeath.

And Guckian told the Leitrim Observer that with a little improvement, they are a match for any team in the division.

“It (Wexford) was a step up from last week, we needed to do that and we will obviously have to step up for two weeks’ time against Westmeath,” said Guckian.

He added: “I think we showed against Wexford that if we get a performance out of the guys, we are not going to be too far off.

“That is what we are going to work on in the next few weeks when we meet another of the favourites to come out of Division Four but we will have to concentrate on our performance first of all and hopefully, we will come out of the match with something.”