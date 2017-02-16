Ryan welcomes Deise challenge 16 February 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan feels that facing Waterford is the ideal challenge for them at this time of the year.

Ryan has made no secret of the fact that he is using the league to prepare for the Munster SHC and an away clash against the Deise is ideal for them.

“We’re going down to play a top-class team in their own backyard. That will be a real contest we will be stretched to the ninth degree to get anything out of it,” Ryan told the Tipperary Star.

“They are the challenges that the guys love and when we have immediately focused on Waterford. God only knows what that game will serve up, but the teams are very well matched and there is nothing between us when we meet.”

Tipp opened their NHL Division 1A account with a comfortable win over Dublin at Croke Park, while Waterford had a moral boosting win over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.