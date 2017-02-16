Quinn return boosts Longford 16 February 2017





The sight of Michael Quinn being introduced as a second half substitute in Longford's defeat to Louth last weekend was welcomed by all the county’s Gaels.

Quinn is back to full fitness having missed the O’Byrne Cup and the Division Three opener against Offaly.

Despite losing to the Wee County in controversial circumstances, Longford manager Denis Connerton told the Longford Leader he was delighted to see Quinn return.

“The more players we get back and get fit the better for us because we need the strength in depth in our squad,” said Connerton.

“It’s fantastic to have a players of Michael’s ability back, great to see Darren Gallagher return after his suspension as well. It’s great to get players back.”

