Gavin seeks home comforts 16 February 2017





Longford manager Ray Gavin wants his players to make Glennon Brothers Pearse Park a fortress this year.

The Midlanders got their Allianz NHL 3B campaign off to a winning start when they trounced Fermanagh at home last weekend.

They have three games remaining in the division and Gavin told the Longford Leader that he is seeking another home win.

“We have four games; two at home and two away. The least you have got to do is win your home games. We have now won the first home game and it gives us two points on the board,” said Gavin.

Speaking about the players he added: “They are good, honest lads who are working hard and giving great commitment.

“They have been like that since the start. We are getting great numbers at training too and I hope we can get some success this year.”