Intensity vitally important says Clarke 16 February 2017





Mayo's David Clarke.

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke believes that when they have their intensity levels at its peak, they are a match for any team in the country.

The Connacht side showed last Saturday night that when they start producing performances that they are capable of, no team is safe against them.

Kerry looked to be coasting to a win in the second round of the NFL last weekend, but Mayo came out a different team in the second half and played to their full potential which helped them to a first win of the campaign.

Clarke told the Western People that they need to keep those levels up more consistently because when they don’t they struggle big time.

“If we can get our intensity up to a certain level we can compete with any team but it showed last week (against Monaghan) that when we’re not at that level we’re there for the taking for a lot of teams,” said Clarke.

“There were a few harsh words spoken during the week and again at half time, I suppose we felt we hadn’t done ourselves justice.”