Fitzgibbon Cup: LIT secure semi-final spot 15 February 2017





LIT's Willie Connors with James Madden of UCD.

LIT's Willie Connors with James Madden of UCD.

Davy Fitzgerald and Limerick IT are through to the Fitzgibbon Cup finals weekend courtesy of a 1-20 to 1-13 last eight win over UCD on home turf today.

The hosts trailed Nicky English's visitors by three points at the break but upped the ante considerably after the resumption to run out seven point winners.

Darragh Nolan's hurl goes flying as himself and his UCD teammate Jack O'Connor tackle David Reidy of LIT.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

They outscored their Belfield opponents by 1-11 to 0-4 in the second-half and now turn their attention to a semi-final clash with holders Mary Immaculate College.

Paul Killeen top scored for the winners with 0-7 (six frees) while Jason McCarthy raised their green flag in the closing stages.

Limerick IT - E Quilligan; O O’Brien, K Bennett, C Nolan; W Ryan, B O’Connell (0-1), D Byrnes (0-3, 1f); D Reidy, W Connors (0-1); S Bennett (0-2, 1f), P Killeen (0-7, 6f), J McCarthy (1-3); J Shanahan, P Duggan (0-1), D Dempsey (0-2). Sub: C Cooney for B O’Connell.

UCD - D Holohan; E Hayden, P Hannon, J O’Connor; H Lawlor, T de Burca (0-1f), C Buckley; C MacGabhann, D Dolan (0-2); J Maher (0-1), J Madden (0-1), P Guinan; O O’Rorke (0-3, 2f), L Scanlon (1-0), DJ Foran (0-5, 4f). Subs: R Dwan for J Madden, B Quigley for J O’Connor, C Keane for P Guinan, S Quirke for J Maher.

Referee - B Gavin.