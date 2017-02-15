Byrne - long road ahead 15 February 2017





Carlow's Eddie Byrne.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Carlow's Eddie Byrne.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Carlow hurler Eddie Byrne accepts that there's a long road ahead for the Barrowsiders.

Colm Bonnar's charges opened their league campaign with a terrific victory over Westmeath in Mullingar but are already preparing for the visit of Antrim this weekend:

"It is a long road ahead of us, it is only February," Byrne told The Nationalist. "We will take it one game at a time and see where it takes us.

"We have Antrim next week. Two of the toughest games at the start of the league, so we will see how it goes.

"Westmeath are a good hurling team. They have beaten us a few times over the last couple of years so starting the league with a win makes it sweeter."