Daly door open - McStay 15 February 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Roscommon's Niall Daly celebrates after scoring a goal against Tyrone.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Kevin McStay insists the door is very much open for Niall Daly to feature for the Roscommon footballers going forward.

It was reported over the weekend that the Padraig Pearses clubman had quit the Rossies panel but McStay explains that the player was simply unhappy with being omitted from the starting XV named to face Donegal:

"We played Tyrone last week. Niall was substituted at half time and he was very unhappy about that," the manager told The Roscommon Herald. "He didn't make the starting 15 for this game.

"In the dynamic of team games, some days you do make it, some days you don't. Fintan Cregg didn't start against Tyrone but he started [against Donegal].

"Niall just wasn't happy with that situation. I cannot guarantee anyone a place on the starting 15. So he has taken a bit of time off to reflect on whether he wants to come back and fight for his place on the team."