Fitzgibbon Cup: IT Carlow march on to finals weekend 15 February 2017





IT Carlow's Mark Russell celebrates Jack Fagan's goal against UL.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. IT Carlow's Mark Russell celebrates Jack Fagan's goal against UL.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

IT Carlow have qualified for their first ever Fitzgibbon Cup final weekend thanks to an impressive 4-16 to 0-23 quarter-final victory over UL today.

Having lost out at the same stage to UCD and LIT in 2015 and 2016, DJ Carey's charges went one step further when finishing with five points to spare over their Limerick hosts.

Tempers flare between members of the IT Carlow and UL management teams.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Three first-half goals boosted them into a 3-7 to 0-12 interval lead.

Martin Kavanagh, Mark Russell and Jack Fagan raised green flags in the opening period while Chris Bolger put the result beyond any doubt when netting their fourth goal in the closing stages.

Chris Bolger's goal for IT Carlow.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.

IT Carlow's reward is a semi-final date with UCC next week.

IT Carlow - E Rowland; D Palmer, K Hannafin, R Browne; J Doyle (0-1), D Healy, D O’Hanlon; K Kelly, C Dunford (0-1); M Russell (1-1), S Maher (0-6, 4f, 1'65), M Kavanagh (1-2); J Fagan (1-2), C Dwyer (0-2), C Bolger (1-1). Sub: T Nolan for K Kelly.

UL - P Maher; M Casey, B Troy, L O’Connor; B Heffernan, J Forde (0-1f), D Fitzgerald (0-3); A McGuane (0-2), K Hehir; T Morrissey, T Kelly (0-4), G Hegarty (0-2); D Gleeson (0-2), M Mullins (0-1), J McGrath (0-8, 6f, 1'65). Subs: B Duggan for B Troy, B Nash for D Gleeson.

Referee - D Kirwan.