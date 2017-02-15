Kelly urges Laois to bounce back 15 February 2017





Eamonn Kelly.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Eamonn Kelly.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Manager Eamonn Kelly is hoping Laois can bounce back from their dramatic defeat to Kerry in Tralee.

The O'Moore County appeared to be cruising to victory in their Division 1B opener on Sunday only for the Kingdom to stun them with a sensational fourth-quarter recovery.

"We spoke about getting a performance for the full game, we got a performance for two-thirds of it. And we didn't turn up at all in the final third," Kelly told The Leinster Express.

"I've a lot to do to pick up the lads. Confidence is low and we've a lot to do to try and pick them up over the next couple of days. We have to regroup. We have a quick turnaround.

"We have only six days to get over this thing. We have Offaly coming next Saturday evening so we have to see what we can learn and turn it around.

"You can lick your wounds and hold your head down but then you'll be beaten two days in a row."