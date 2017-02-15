Creedon praises his players 15 February 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

Laois football manager Peter Creedon has credited his players after their battling victory in Armagh.

Having been trimmed by Louth in the opening round, the O'Moore County got their Division Three campaign off the mark by overturning a five-point deficit after an hour to emerge from the Athletic Grounds with a priceless win on Sunday.

"When you take a hiding like we did last week, you either dig a hole and jump into it or you just climb out and get going again," the Cork man is quoted in The Leinster Express.

"Sometimes an away trip is good - you get on the bus and you have a bit of time together. I suppose there were no expectations, either. We just went out and played.

"We scored 2-11 and missed a few ourselves, that would be a good score against any Ulster team. There are obviously places we need to improve.

"We're happy with the two points, we're happy with the performance, we're happy with the way the guys applied themselves and credit to the players, really."