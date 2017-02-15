Points please Maguire 15 February 2017





Derek Maguire says Louth got exactly what they were looking for against Longford - two points.

The Wee County were clinging on by the skin of their teeth when the final whistle sounded at Drogheda on Sunday but did enough to maintain their 100% Division Three record.

"We missed a few chances in the first half when we had the wind and but they missed a few chances as well," the Young Irelands clubman told The Dundalk Democrat. "They got a lot of easy frees near the end and the scoreline probably flattered them a bit.

"We were on top for a lot of the game and the main thing is we closed it out well. The lads worked hard.

"We dug deep and we got the two points and that was the plan at the start of the game. We're top of the league and we couldn't ask for anything better."