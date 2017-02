'Very sad news to wake up to' 15 February 2017





The late Donal Devine gains possession for Castlepollard in last years Westmeath SHC clash with St Brigids The late Donal Devine gains possession for Castlepollard in last years Westmeath SHC clash with St Brigids

Westmeath GAA has led the twitter tributes to Castlepollard hurler Donal Devine who tragically passed away at training last night.

Westmeath GAA is today mourning the loss of Donal Devine Castlepollard who sadly passed away last night. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam — westmeathgaaofficial (@westmeath_gaa) February 15, 2017

Very sad news to wake up to . Sympathy to the Devine family castlepollard on the passing of donal Devine a true pollard Gael #gaa — Westmeath Gaa NY (@westmeathgfcusa) February 15, 2017

Condolences to the Devine family, his wife and family and all at Castlepollard Hurling on the sudden passing of Donal last night. RIP Duck — Delvin GAA Club (@DelvinGaa) February 15, 2017

We extend our sympathy to the Devine family, Castlepollard on the sudden death of player Donal during a training session last night. RIP. — Kilbeggan Shamrocks (@KShamrocks) February 15, 2017

All at Bunbrosna GAA wish to extend our sincere sympathies to the Devine family in Castlepollard on the sudden... https://t.co/w2SPq5Xti3 — Bunbrosna GAA (@BunbrosnaGAA) February 15, 2017

Very sad day for Pollard. Thinking of all at home trying to come to terms with the tragic death of Donal Devine. #RIPDuck #lifecanbecruel — Aoife Higgins (@Aoife_Higgins2) February 15, 2017

We extend our sympathy to the Devine family and Castlepollard GAA on the sudden death of player Donal last night. RIP #gaa — CappincurGAA (@CappincurGAA) February 15, 2017