"I wouldn't like to be in that situation myself" 15 February 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Louth manager Colin Kelly empathises with his Longford counterpart Denis Connerton following Sunday's time-keeping boo-boo in Drogheda.

The Wee County were a point ahead of the midlanders in their Division Three clash at the Gaelic Grounds with three of the four indicated minutes of injury time played when referee Niall McKenna prematurely sounded the full-time whistle, leaving the visiting contingent irate.

"I wouldn't like to be in that situation myself," Kelly told The Dundalk Democrat. "As I said to Denis, it is out of our hands what the referee does in terms of time, but if it was Louth we'd be disappointed as well.

"In fairness, it was probably flattering for Longford to be a point behind at that stage and if we hadn't taken two points from the game it would have been very disappointing from a Louth point of view.

"Longford are a good side. They competed comfortably in this group last year so we knew it was going to be difficult and it was probably a step up from what we played last week against Laois."