McManus: we have to get the best out of ourselves 15 February 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus celebrates scoring a late point against Mayo.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Monaghan's Conor McManus celebrates scoring a late point against Mayo.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Last weekend's local derby draw against Cavan was a wake up call for Conor McManus and Monaghan.

Following their opening round win against Mayo, the Farney County produced a below par performance against the Breffni County and were brought back down to earth by their next door neighbours.

“We'd have been more comfortable anyway [with a win] but maybe that draw will give us the drive to keep things going in training and put in better performances,” McManus outlined to The Irish News.

“We have two tough games on the trot now, away to Kerry and Tyrone, and we'll need two good performances in those places.

“You just have to concentrate on performing: we didn't perform against Cavan and didn't get the win; we did perform down in Castlebar [against Mayo] and got the win.

“We have to get the best out of ourselves – work-rate, ball retention, things like that we have to improve, and we will.”