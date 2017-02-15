"We possibly hurled for twelve minutes in that match" 15 February 2017





Armagh's Ryan Gaffney with Cian Forde of Kildare.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip McGowan. Armagh's Ryan Gaffney with Cian Forde of Kildare.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip McGowan.

Kildare's hurlers got the better of Armagh on Sunday but manager Joe Quaid wasn't happy with their performance.

The Lilywhites came away from the cold, windy Athletic Grounds with two points thanks to a hard-fought 1-18 to 1-15 victory. The winning manager was pleased with th result but far from thrilled by the display:

"The fear of winning is nearly as bad as the fear of losing," the Limerick man told The Leinster Leader. "Look, last year we didn't win too many matches - we won one and we drew one in the league - so it was hugely important that we started with a win, however we got it.

"Would we be happy with our performance? Not one bit. We possibly hurled for twelve minutes in that match. Not taking anything away from Armagh but we wouldn't be happy with our performance. It's two points in the bag and it's parked now and we'll prepare again for Westmeath next week."