"Talk of a mass walkout is just nonsense, absolute nonsense" 15 February 2017





The Down team take to the field

©INPHO The Down team take to the field©INPHO

Down's top official has voiced his support for beleaguered senior football manager Eamonn Burns.

Last Sunday's Division 2 defeat to Clare has heaped further pressure on Burns while Down GAA's official twitter account 'liked' a tweet calling on the Bryansford clubman to walk away.

In an interview with The Irish News, Mourne County chairman Sean Rooney has attempted to diffuse the situation and dismissed the possibility of a player revolt against Burns and his backroom team.

“Nothing happened at the weekend as far as we are concerned,” Rooney remarked.

“We're being misrepresented that @officialDownGAA liked a tweet that Eamonn should go. That tweet was certainly not endorsed by Down GAA.

“We're committed to working with the players and management to see us out of this rut that we're in. We're in a sticky situation because we've lost a couple of games but that stuff that's happening on Twitter is malicious and it doesn't represent the Down County Board at all.”