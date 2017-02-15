Carew: Sligo deserve more credit 15 February 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Sligo manager Niall Carew.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Niall Carew points out that Sligo are not getting much credit for their superb start in Division Three of the NFL.

Having snatched a draw against Armagh in their opener, the Yeats County earned a magnificent victory in Tipperary last weekend to put themselves in a terrific position to fight for promotion.

"I think we're still not getting the credit we really deserve," Carew states in The Sligo Champion. "People are saying about the Tipperary comeback at the end and then that we shouldn't have had a penalty against Armagh. But, look, that suits us.

"We just have to make sure that we drive on. For me, it's just one game at a time and we're not looking any further than Antrim in a couple of weeks."