Keating transfers home 15 February 2017





Cavan's Eugene Keating.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Cavan's Eugene Keating.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Former Cavan forward Eugene Keating has returned to his roots.

The Anglo Celt reports that the talented forward has transferred back to his home club Cuchulainns from Dublin outfit Kilmacud Crokes.

The former Ulster inter-provincial player was a member of the Breffni senior squad last year but opted out for 2017.