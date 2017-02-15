Cribbin's Lake men "getting there slowly" 15 February 2017





Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

Steady improvement is the objective for Westmeath football manager Tom Cribbin.

Having drawn their league opener at home to Carlow, the midlanders got their Division Four promotion hopes back on track with a nine-point victory in Limerick last weekend.

"The performance was better. We have to get consistent in our performance and if we get that we will slowly get better in each game and we will get to where we need to be," Cribbin told The Westmeath Independent.

"Every single week, it's about trying to improve. We have to improve, we have to get consistency and we have to try and get it for 70 minutes.

"It's great to get a win. We needed a win badly after the last day. We're still probably not flowing properly, even though it was a good score, but we have a few issues that we are dealing with and we are getting there slowly."