Report: Racist remark sparks melee in Cavan minor match 15 February 2017





Cavan GAA are set to launch an investigation into a minor football match that was abandoned at the weekend following a melee that was, according to reports, sparked by a racist remark.

The Irish Independent reports that the game between Cavan Gaels and Crosserlough at the 3G pitch in Breffni Park on Saturday was brought to an abrupt halt after an altercation involving players from both sides.

The County Board acknowledged that an incident 'may' have happened but will await receipt of the referee's report before deciding on what course of action to take.

A garda spokesperson, meanwhile, confirmed that they have received an allegation of assault.

“We are investigating an alleged assault reported at Breffni Park, Cavan on February 11.



“The incident was reported at 3.00pm.



“The juvenile alleges he was assaulted during a football game.”