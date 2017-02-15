Mulligan back with home club 15 February 2017





Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Leitrim star Emlyn Mulligan has transferred back to his home club Melvin Gaels for 2017.

The experienced forward - who is in his ninth season with the Leitrim footballers - returns to the Donegal border club after having spent five years playing with St Brigids in Dublin.

Mulligan moved to the Russell Park based club in 2012 after helping Melvin Gaels to their first county SFC title in fourteen years earlier that year.

His return will be a major boost for the Kinlough outfit who were relegated from the senior ranks in 2014 but bounced back to the top flight twelve months later.