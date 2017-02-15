2017 will be Cavanagh's swansong 15 February 2017





Sean Cavanagh leads out Tyrone.

Sean Cavanagh leads out Tyrone.

Sean Cavanagh is hoping to bow out on a high with Tyrone after confirming that 2017 will be his last year on the inter-county stage.

The three-time All-Ireland winner revealed to The Irish Daily Mail that he will hang up the boots once the curtain comes down on the Red Hands championship campaign this year.

“I'm pretty sure I won't be back in 2018.

“I really don't want to finish my career by limping out and knowing my body can't compete.

“It gets tougher every year but I feel quite strong at the moment and I feel as I have something to offer this year.”