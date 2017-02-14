Freeman quits Mayo panel 14 February 2017





Mayo's Alan Freeman

©INPHO Mayo's Alan Freeman©INPHO

Mayo forward Alan Freeman who currently lives and works in Dublin, has stepped away from the senior football panel due to work commitments.

Manager Stephen Rochford explained of the player's decision to leave the panel in an interview with 'The Mayo News'. “Due to work commitments, Alan can’t commit right now to being part of the Mayo squad,” said Rochford.

Freeman who will most certainly be a loss has already featured at full forward for Mayo in their League opener against Monaghan which ended in defeat.

The door is not completely closed on a return as Rochford claimed "I’ve always said that the panel remains open-ended and who knows what might happen in the future.”