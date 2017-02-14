Fitzgibbon Cup: holders / UCC into last four

14 February 2017

Tipperary's Michael Breen celebrates scoring a goal against Waterford.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Aaron Gillane bagged 2-10 as champions Mary Immaculate College defeated NUIG by 4-18 to 1-16.

NUIG are hosting the Fitzgibbon finals weekend this year but they won't be involved in a playing capacity after the holders swept to victory in Limerick.

Both Gillane's majors arrived inside six second-half minutes shortly after the restart and the winners also had first-half goals from Tadhg Gallagher and Luke Meade to claim a 2-11 to 0-11 interval advantage.

Meanwhile, in today's other quarter-final, UCC survived a real scare before defeating DCU by 1-18 to 0-16.

Each side registered eleven points in the first half and the underdogs led by 0-14 to 0-13 approaching the three-quarters stage. The giant-killing visitors were still within two points going into injury time. But Tipperary midfielder Michael Breen netted late on to ensure victory for the star-studded hosts at the Mardyke.




