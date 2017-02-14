Clarke: Farney were there for the taking 14 February 2017





Cavan's Killian Clarke gets to grips with Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Cavan's Killian Clarke gets to grips with Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Cavan captain Killian Clarke felt the Breffni County should have defeated neighbours Monaghan on Sunday.

As it was, Mattie McGleenan's men came away from Castleblayney with only a share of the spoils after the sides shared 14 points in a forgettable encounter.

"It was definitely there for the taking. I did not think Monaghan had any great intensity in the first half. We were cutting them open and we were turning them over at the other end," the Shercock clubman notes in The Irish News.

"When you are getting [Conor] McManus wrapped up, you know that Monaghan will struggle for scores. We turned them over, we were slicing them open but we were not taking our chances.

"It was a tough match in what were tough conditions to play in. The wide count reflects that; we kicked a lot of wides in the first half.

"We missed a lot of chances and in these tight games if you don't take your chances, you are not going to win too many games and that is something that we are going to have to work on.