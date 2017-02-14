Ó Sé critical of Kingdom fouling 14 February 2017





Kerry's legendary defender Tomás Ó Sé says the current Kingdom team is guilty of "silly" fouling.

Cillian O'Connor fired over nine frees as Mayo came away from Tralee with a 0-15 to 1-10 victory on Saturday night and Ó Sé is worried by Kerry's tendancy to foul:

“I wouldn’t mind if they were fouls, but they were silly, pushing, pulling, absolutely ridiculous to give away," Ó Sé - who collected five All-Irelands and five All Stars during his 15-year stint in the Kerry defence - told RTE.

“It comes back to the old problem with Kerry at the moment, and for the last little time.

“I think Kerry struggle at the back when teams run at them, most teams do and they end up fouling.

“When teams are running at us, we tend to foul and pull them down. It’s a difficulty.”