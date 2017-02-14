Coen unconcerned by outside pressure 14 February 2017





Mayo's Stephen Coen and Patrick Durcan with Ruairi Corrigan of Fermanagh.

Stephen Coen insists that Mayo's footballers are not affected by outside pressure.

A lot of column inches have been written about the westerners since ex-managers Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes went public with their criticism of the players but Coen says this is all water off the duck's back:

“We’re not really concerned about outside pressure or what goes on in the media. We’re more concerned about our own pressure, and we do put ourselves under a lot of pressure," he told The Irish Examiner.

“We did put ourselves under pressure against Kerry and we knew if we performed, we would get two points. We didn’t perform as well as we would have wanted but we got the two points and we’ll move on to the next game.”