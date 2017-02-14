DJ hits out at frontal challenges 14 February 2017





DJ Carey says there is no room in hurling for the kind of frontal challenges perpetrated in Sunday's Division 1A clash of Kilkenny and Waterford.

Cats attacker Pat Lyng was stretchered off the field 15 minutes from the end after being nailed by Deise substitute Stephen Daniels, while Kilkenny's Walter Walsh was also on the receiving end of a robust hit from Michael 'Brick' Walsh.

Earlier in the game, Richie Hogan went in hard and late on Waterford defender Noel Connors.

Black & Amber legend Carey was unimpressed by the nature of the hits: "There were a number of frontal challenges during the game and it's something that has become increasingly prevalent in the game," he writes in The Irish Daily Mirror.

"It's really frustrating to see a referee doling out the same punishment for a pull on the jersey as a challenge like that. It's very dangerous and has no place in the game.

"In the past, it might have cropped up when a hospital pass was given. But now it's as though fellas are lining each other up and quite often one of them leaves on a stretcher.

"There's one way to stamp it out and that's with a straight red card."