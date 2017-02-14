Waterford steel pleases Connors 14 February 2017





Waterford's Noel Connors.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Waterford's Noel Connors.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Noel Connors was encouraged by the steel Waterford demonstrated as they edged out Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

Na Deise brought the fight to the Cats in a bruising encounter and Connors enjoyed how the visitors - who are up against Tipperary next - stood up to their opponents:

“This is a new mentality that we are trying to bring forward," the Passage clubman declares in The Irish Daily Mirror.

"If that was a couple of years ago it would have probably been the opposite and they would have stuck on another point or two.

"But there’s an incredible amount of steel in this team and you can see with the college lads that a lot of them are at that level. So it's important that we go out and dig it in when we need to and that's what it's all about, particularly at this time of year when the ball is not flying."