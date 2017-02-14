No Lilywhites let-up, promises O'Neill 14 February 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Cian O'Neill says Kildare are determined to build upon their wonderful start to life in Division Two of the NFL.

Division Three winners in 2016, the Lilywhites currently sit at the top of the second tier following excellent victories over Meath and Cork - suddenly the top flight is within reach...

"We are certainly not going to let up. It's great to be in Division Two and obviously the minimum you want is to maintain your status there," O'Neill states in The Irish Daily Star.

"But when you get a start like we've had then it's important to keep that momentum going because there is something good developing with the supporters as well."

Next up for the table-toppers is a trip to Derry on February 26th followed by a home meeting with Fermanagh a week later.