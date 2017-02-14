McCluskey rues "innocuous" Donnelly black 14 February 2017





Fermanagh's Ryan McCluskey.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Fermanagh's Ryan McCluskey.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Fermanagh's Ryan McCluskey believes Eoin Donnelly was unlucky to be black-carded nine minutes into Sunday's Division Two clash with Galway.

Losing their inspirational midfielder so early in the game represented a huge blow to the Ernemen and the home supporters made their feelings known to referee Jerome Henry after the final whistle.

“It was an innocuous enough thing I thought,” McCluskey notes in The Irish News. “I’m not sure what it was for, it may have been for blocking off – he seemed to be as bemused as ourselves and the supporters.

“I suppose it all goes back to the black card because we don’t understand what is and what is not a black card. There’s an inconsistency there and it’s tough when you’re playing because you’re on eggshells; you don’t know whether to get a hand on a player or not.

“I do feel for the referees but Eoin’s presence in the second half was badly missed. I thought there were some innocuous decisions throughout the second half.

“The crowd are coming in to support their home side and they want them to do well so there was probably a bit of frustration in the stand."