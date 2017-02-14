Rebels "weren't at the races" - Kerrigan 14 February 2017





Cork's Paul Kerrigan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cork's Paul Kerrigan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Paul Kerrigan was frank in his appraisal of Cork's display against Kildare in Division Two of the NFL on Sunday.

The Lilywhites put a severe dent in the Rebels' promotion prospects with a six-point victory at Newbridge and Kerrigan admits the visitors were second best in all departments:

"Every aspect of our game - we have our stats - right from our own kick-out, breaking ball, turnovers, putting the ball over the bar - all very, very poor. We just weren't up to scratch. We just weren't at the races," Kerrigan concedes in The Irish Independent.

"They were outnumbering us on the breaks and then when we got to grips with that in the second half we just really weren't putting the ball over the bar. They were hitting us every time they went up the pitch with a shot.

"They could have scored another goal or two, like. We were very comprehensively beaten, which is hugely disappointing."