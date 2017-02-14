Shot stopper Nash staying grounded 14 February 2017





Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash refused to get carried away following the Rebels' opening-round Division 1A victory over Clare.

Nash saved a Tony Kelly penalty as the Leesiders swept Clare aside at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday night to set themselves up nicely for the visit of Dublin this weekend:

“A win is a win, when you win one you’re smiling and it’s nice to go into work on a Monday morning with a victory," the influential goalkeeper told The Irish Examiner. “This time last year we were on the other side of it. It’s a positive but the league is so competitive that this can all turn on its head.

“We’re not naive about it, we have two points but we have another big game next weekend against Dublin. It’s good to start off the league in front of your home fans in Pairc Ui Rinn, we’ve been lucky enough the last few years to start our league campaigns at home, so it’s great to give the supporters something to cheer.

“It’s February, two points on the board, and another match next Saturday night.”