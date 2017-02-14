Sludden: Dubs draw something to build on

14 February 2017

Tyrone's Niall Sludden.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Niall Sludden says Tyrone proved a lot to themselves during Saturday night's battling draw with Dublin.

Sludden delivered a Man of the Match display as the Red Hands looked set to break the hosts' amazing unbeaten run with a dogged display, but ultimately the 50th-minute dismissal of Mark Bradley was the turning point and - in the face of the inevitable Dubs onslaught - the Ulster champions surrendered a five-point lead in the last quarter:

“It’s something to build upon. It shows us that we can challenge the top four, the Gaelic elite as they say. Hopefully it gives us a bit of self belief," the Dromore clubman notes in The Irish News. “We had a few boys missing there, we’ve a few coming back, so competition should be fierce in the squad.

“We were quite timid last year against Mayo and we kind of sat back a lot. Defensively [against Dublin], especially in the first half, we were quite solid. Offensively we’ve got a bit of work to do and continue to improve. But it’s a work in progress and it’s still only February.

“In the second half when we started running the ball, we were creating a lot of overlaps and coming through the middle, especially for the goal.

“We just have to get back to work on the training field, at our score-taking and ball retention. When we got turned over, they came up the field and punished us with a couple of scores. Those are the scores that killed us really.”




Most Read Stories

Down like tweet calling for Burns to 'pack his bags'

DJ hits out at frontal challenges

Davy Fitz' Model appointment left Chin ecstatic

No Lilywhites let-up, promises O'Neill

Ó Sé critical of Kingdom fouling

Fitzgibbon Cup: holders / UCC into last four


Android app on Google Play