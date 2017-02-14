Davy Fitz' Model appointment left Chin ecstatic 14 February 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald and Lee Chin celebrate.

Lee Chin was ecstatic when he heard that Davy Fitzgerald had been appointed as the new Wexford hurling manager.

The inimitable Banner County legend has already made his mark in the Model County as they battled to a magnificent victory over Limerick in their league opener last weekend and Chin admits that the high-profile appointment lifted spirits on Slaneyside:

"I was ecstatic. Obviously down through the years you see the man and what he has achieved in his personal career and then his managerial roles, you know that he has got that X factor about him.

"I suppose when he was appointed to us to be honest we were in Wexford and we hadn't a clue what was going on, who was coming in and who was getting the job. Then just out of the blue it was Davy's name that popped up and immediately the job was basically given to him.

"So the moment he was appointed there was a good feeling around the camp and obviously we the players were still in contact with each other and it seemed like the general feeling was pretty positive.

"I suppose Davy comes with an attitude, and his CV proves that. He comes with a huge passion and a never-say-die attitude and he's really driving that into us at the moment.

"I think you can even see it from Sunday - seven points down, we just kept fighting until the bitter end and pulled out of it on the right side so I think that's what he is bringing that's different at the moment."