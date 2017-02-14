Rock never doubted Dubs spirit 14 February 2017





Dublin's Dean Rock ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Dublin's Dean Rock ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Dean Rock always believed Dublin would come back and avoid defeat against Tyrone.

The holders' 30-match unbeaten streak in league and championship was under grave threat at Croke Park on Saturday night as they trailed the Red Hands by five points with little more than ten minutes remaining in their second-round Division One encounter, but they dug in and landed five unanswered points to salvage a draw, with Rock pinging over the levelling score from a terrific free four minutes into added time:

“I would have had no doubt that if we were in that position that we would dig ourselves out of it,” the Ballymun Kickhams ace told gaa.ie.

“It’s only when you go the well you know what is going to come out of it. Everyone dug in when it really matter and you can see with in the last ten or 12 minutes the pace we were playing at and really going after it that it wasn’t an issue in terms of mindset. Lads really wanted to win.

“It doesn’t matter what time of the year it is, everyone is competitive individually and collectively.

“We don’t like losing, we want to go out and represent the jersey well and if that means getting wins that means getting wins, we are lucky enough not to lose the other night but we were proud of ourselves in terms of how we came out and battled in the last five or ten minutes.

“We're only really back into the groove for the last three or four weeks but the main thing you want from teams at this stage of the season is mindset and we had that in bucket loads the other night in terms of our character and when the fight was there we really dug in for each other and got the draw.”