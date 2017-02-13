An emotional return for Kenneth Darby 13 February 2017





The sight of Clonard's Kenneth Darby returning to the field in Meath more than made up for the disappointment of his club losing their Tailteann Cup clash with Slane yesterday.

The popular club secretary and player sustained serious injuries in a car crash last June which tragically claimed the life of his girlfriend, Jenna-Eve Smyth, who was a member of a well-known Westmeath GAA family.

He made his long-awaited return to the club colours as a 50th minute substitute in yesterday's 1-4 to 2-17 defeat on home turf.

The club's match report states: 'The introduction of Kenneth Darby as a substitute on 50 minutes was the highlight of an otherwise difficult day.

'Only 8 months after serious injury and huge personal loss in a road traffic accident Kenneth ran on to take his place in the Clonard forward line once again. A terrific moment for the dedicated club man and his club'.

Afterwards, Kenneth thanked everyone who supported him in the wake of the accident and throughout his rehabilitation in a Facebook post: