HS hurling team of the week 13 February 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. A general view of the Nowlan Park pitch before the Allianz HL clash between Kilkenny and Waterford.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Check out who made the cut in our hurling team of the week following round one of the Allianz Hurling Leagues...



1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)



Pulled off a superb stop to thwart Shane Bennett in the 4th minute but his efforts proved to be in vein as the Cats slipped to a minimum margin defeat on the opening weekend.



2. Noel Connors (Waterford)



Connors and his Deise team-mates made a promising start to Division 1A with a morale boosting win over Kilkenny.



3. Eoghan O'Donnell (Dublin)



Dublin suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Tipperary but no finger of blame could be pointed in the direction of their full-back who held Seamus Callanan scoreless from play.



4. John Hanbury (Galway)



The Tribesmen experienced little difficulty in overcoming the challenge of a disappointing Offaly in Tullamore.



5. Paud Costello (Kerry)



The half-back trio of Costello, Patrick Kelly and Darren Dineen laid the foundations for the Kingdom's Division 1B victory over Laois.



6. Matthew O'Hanlon (Wexford)



The Model County will travel to Pearse Stadium next Sunday in a confident frame of mind following their second-half comeback against Limerick.



7. Padraic Maher (Tipperary)



The Premier County captain led by example in their sixteen point defeat of Dublin.



8. Daniel Kearney (Cork)



The Rebel County midfielder made the scoresheet with two points in their impressive 0-21 to 1-11 win over Clare.



9. Jamie Barron (Waterford)



The Deise came out on top in the midfield exchanges at Nowlan Park thanks to a big effort from Barron.



10. Jason Flynn (Galway)



With a personal return of 2-10, Flynn and his Tribe team-mates showed no mercy to the Faithful County.



11. Jason Forde (Tipperary)



The Premier County's centre-forward helped himself to 1-3 at GAA headquarters on Saturday evening.



12. Shane Kingston (Cork)



Cork have started the year brightly with newcomers such as Kingston making a big impact.



13. Alan Cadogan (Cork)



Stand-in Cork captain Cadogan was a constant thorn in the side of the Banner County's rearguard.



14. Conor McDonald (Wexford)



The physically imposing Model County forward pick-pocketed the Treaty County to the tune of 1-8 (4 frees and 1 65).



15. Aidan McCormack (Tipperary)



It was a league debut to remember for the Thurles Sarsfields clubman who sent over five points against Dublin.