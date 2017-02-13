No excuses from Cody 13 February 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Brian Cody wasn't using Kilkenny's long list of absentees as an excuse after losing at home to Waterford for the first time since 2004.

Michael Fennelly, Lester Ryan, Kevin Kelly, Colin Fennelly and new captain Mark Bergin were among those unavailable for the Allianz League opener.

"That was our full team, we're not suggesting we were missing players, we had 15 players the same as them and that's the way it was," the Cats' boss told the Irish Daily Mirror.

"I suppose they had the wind in the first half so they had more of the ball. The ball was travelling down the field to their scoring area more so than ours, but I thought we were competitive. There was very little in it."

Cody couldn't confirm the extend of the injury sustained by wing forward Pat Lyng.

"He'll get a scan tomorrow and we'll see. A clash of knees (with Stephen Daniels) more than anything really. At this time of the year, games tend to be physical anyway so I wouldn't be making anything of it really."