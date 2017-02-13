McGrath feared semi-final repeat 13 February 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford selector Dan Shanahan and manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Derek McGrath praised Waterford's resolve after they withstood a late Kilkenny onslaught to record a rare victory in Nowlan Park.

The Cats came back from the dead to snatch a draw with Waterford in last year's All-Ireland semi-final before winning the replay, and McGrath admitted to the Irish Daily Star that he feared history would repeat itself.

"I imagine the onlookers had the semi-final drawn match in their heads last year," he said.

"We thought we played very well here today, but it looked like we were going to be turned over for a draw or maybe even a loss at the end of it.

"We were able to dig it out and it was pleasing to be able to keep the ball in the face of serious, relentless pressure on Kilkenny's behalf."

The Deise manager wasn't getting carried away with his county's first win on Noreside in 13 years.

"We are just interested in getting better and I keep saying it, but we are going to stick with our process with player selection. Even with next Sunday (against All-Ireland champions Tipperary) in mind, we are going to give another couple of guys a go and see how they go," he added.