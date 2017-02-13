'It's nice to beat one of the bigger teams' 13 February 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald speaks to his players before their Walsh Cup clash against UCD in Gorey.

Davy Fitzgerald hailed Wexford's fighting qualities while trying his best to keep a lid on expectations after they came from behind to beat Limerick in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League.

"I'm delighted with the fighting qualities, we played well in patches, though we can do better than that," the new Model County boss is quoted in the Irish Daily Star.

"Six points down at half-time, I knew about five minutes before we went back out on the pitch that the lads still believed. There was no panic for we played against an unbelievable wind in the first half.

"I thought we could be closer, just say four points down at the interval, but that is where we found ourselves.

"We will not get carried away. There's no doubt there is still a lot of work to be done. Yes, we can do better on the hard ball, but that's part of the learning curve. It's a long time since we beat a side like Limerick. They are one of the top sides in the country.

"I know there are bigger days ahead, but we'll enjoy today and start worrying about Galway (next weekend's opponents) tomorrow. It's nice to beat one of the bigger teams. Still there is no harm in letting everyone not forget this is a process."