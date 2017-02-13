Ryan pleads for patience 13 February 2017





Offaly manager Kevin Ryan (right) and his back room team Offaly manager Kevin Ryan (right) and his back room team

Kevin Ryan has called on Offaly fans to show patience after the once-proud hurling county suffered a humiliating 26-point defeat at the hands of Galway.

It was the Faithful County's heaviest defeat to their neighbours since 1951 and speaking to RTE, Ryan conceded that there is no quick-fix to the county's current difficulties.

"It's the problem everywhere with counties - particularly a county like Offaly who 20 years ago were winning All-Irelands - and the expectations: why aren't we doing this, and why aren't we doing that. The reality is totally different with Offaly the last four or five years," he said.

"The patience is the thing. It's hard, like. It's kind of cart before the horse. You need success to drag people back and get people to really support you and get behind you and put up with the bad days - but you kinda need those people supporting you and getting behind you on the bad days to get success. It's really a Catch 22.

"But they (the players) are a good, focussed bunch and we're obviously trying to focus them more and more on (goals) down the road. Any of our aims are two and three years away and that's not good enough for some of the Offaly public, but sure that's where it is."

The newly-appointed manager highlighted the difficulties counties who have no realistic chance of success have in getting their best players to commit.

"You probably would be wanting to see more fellas willing to play. I often said it to the lads themselves: if Waterford looked for 50 to come in in the morning, they'd have 50 and they'd be queuing to come in," he continued.

"And that's because they're starting to smell success. They're starting to see things and competing, where we struggle to get thirty for a game. That's the reality of it. It's like the weaker counties. I see the same in Antrim big-time, (with) what people call the better hurlers. They say it's having time and different other commitments and that, but they really don't have the same desire as others because they don't see you winning something.

"Again, it's Catch 22. You're looking for a different bunch to come in and try and win something and get everyone on board."