McEntee: we couldn't afford to lose 13 February 2017





Meath players stand for the National Anthem before the NFL Division 2 game with Derry at Pairc Tailteann. Meath players stand for the National Anthem before the NFL Division 2 game with Derry at Pairc Tailteann.

Andy McEntee was breathing a sigh of relief after Meath bounced back from last week's heavy defeat to Kildare with an emphatic win over Derry.

McEntee admitted that another home loss would have cranked up the pressure on the Royals, telling the Irish Daily Star: "You lose your first two games, and at home - the squeeze is on. The squeeze is still on but, yeah, we couldn't afford to lose.

"Last weekend against Kildare was hard to take. During the week, there was a bit of soul searching and we looked at videos and we could see loads of occasions where fellas might have been in a position to effect the play, but didn't actually do the hard bit at the end."

The Meath manager added: "I think that was maybe the difference today and once we got in an offensive position, we actually did something with it."