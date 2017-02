Dog poo causing a stink at club ground 13 February 2017





Dogs are fouling at the Ballinagore GAA grounds.

Pic via Ballinagore Gaa on Facebook.

Dog fouling is causing a problem for users of a walking / running track at a GAA club in Westmeath.

A user of the track in Ballinagore took to Facebook this morning to appeal to fellow users to clean up after their dogs. It reads as follows...

The 'Dog poo' post which appeared on the Ballinagore GAA Facebook page.