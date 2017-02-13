Watch: new Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be a 'top class' concert venue 13 February 2017





A virtual view of the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork GAA has posted a second virtual tour video online of the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Ahead of the stadium's reopening in June, the video promotes it as a 'top class' concert venue. An unseasonably mild winter has meant that not a day has been lost in the construction phase.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh previously hosted the likes of U2, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Oasis and The Prodigy, and will hope to entice artists of that calibre back to Leeside after this summer's reopening.